Shell LNG Bunker Sales Doubled in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell sold about 1.1 million mt of LNG bunkers in 2024, doubling from 2023. Image Credit: Dexter Belmar/ LinkedIn

Oil major Shell sold about 1.1 million mt of LNG bunkers in 2024, nearly twice the volume recorded in 2023.

The company conducted close to 1,000 LNG bunkering operations across 26 locations in 12 countries in 2024, Dexter Belmar, general manager and head of global downstream LNG at Shell, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Shell deployed 12 bunkering vessels to carry out LNG bunkering operations.

"We also started delivering mass-balanced bio-LNG to customers in 2024," Belmar said.

In its LNG Outlook 2025 report, Shell projects LNG bunker demand to reach 16 million mt/year by 2030, with nearly 11 million mt driven by LNG-fuelled container vessels.

"We look forward to continuing our work with customers and the wider industry to deliver even more LNG and bio-LNG in 2025," Belmar added.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is made up of 685 vessels, with another 632 to join the fleet by 2030, according to data from classification society DNV.