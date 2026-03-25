EcoNavis Retrofits Fuel-Saving Propeller Tech on Second Kaizen Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The upgrade typically delivers bunker fuel savings of 2-4%. Image Credit: EcoNavis

Maritime technology firm EcoNavis Solutions has retrofitted a vessel operated by Kaizen Ship Management with its energy-saving propeller hub cap designed to cut bunker fuel use and emissions.

This marks the first repeat order for the Eco Boss Cap product since the launch last year, the firm said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The latest retrofit was carried out on the 32,491 dwt bulk carrier YC Fortitude, following a July 2025 installation on the 31,807 dwt general cargo ship SYFC Araya.

After six months in service, Kaizen reported fuel savings of 2.2% to 2.5% on the first vessel.

The company said the decision was based on verified performance across different operating conditions.

“What is particularly significant is that the customer has observed measurable improvements within a relatively short operational period,” Dr Batuhan Aktas, Founder and CEO of EcoNavis Solutions, said.