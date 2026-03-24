Port of Rotterdam Secures EU-Backed Funding for Shore Power Facilities

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam Shore Power will carry out the work. Image Credit: EIB

The Port of Rotterdam has secured EU funding to support the installation of shore power facilities.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed a €90 million loan to support the rollout of shore power at three major container terminals, EIB said in an email statement on Monday.

The project will also receive around €70 million in grant funding from the European Commission under its Connecting Europe Facility.

The scheme will allow large container ships to plug into onshore electricity while berthed, cutting the need to run onboard generators powered by fossil fuels.

Rotterdam Shore Power, a joint venture between the Port of Rotterdam Authority and energy company Eneco, will carry out the work.

Plans include installing grid connections, cabling and related infrastructure along about 8 km of quay, with 35 connection points for vessels.

Shore power is seen as a key step in reducing emissions, noise and air pollution in port areas.

The installations are expected to be delivered in phases, with operations starting from the second half of 2028.