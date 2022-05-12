Digital Shipping Start-Up Wins Yara Marine Accelerator Program Award

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The program will provide the skills and mentorship needed to commercialise the start-up's product. Image Credit: Yara Marine

A software developer working on digital solutions for the shipping industry has won a place on Yara Marine's accelerator program.

Software developer start-up EyeGauge will take a three-month place in the accelerator program, Yara said in an emailed statement this week. The program will provide the skills and mentorship needed to commercialise the start-up's product.

The firm seeks to digitally connect older equipment on board ships to enable data-gathering, allowing shipowners to optimise the equipment and save on bunker consumption and emissions.

"We congratulate EyeGauge and applaud the contribution this project will make in bringing the industry a step closer to Net Zero," Thomas Koniordos, CEO of Yara Marine Technologies, said in the statement.

"Maritime is seeking sustainable solutions for a decarbonized future, and we believe that it is our duty as a clean technology provider to ensure that their product is given the best chance in a highly competitive market.

"We look forward to working closely together, providing access to Yara Marine's vast technical and industry expertise and our network distribution."