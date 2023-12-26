Two Explosions Reported From Drone Attacks in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two drones were spotted at about 3:05 AM UTC on Tuesday about 50 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah in Yemen. Image Credit: UKMTO

Two explosions have been reported from drone attacks in the Red Sea, according to the British authorities.

Two drones were spotted at about 3:05 AM UTC on Tuesday about 50 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah in Yemen, and two explosions followed about 15 minutes later, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

The explosions happened about five nautical miles away from a commercial ship in the area. The vessel and crew have been reported as being safe, and the vessel has resumed its voyage with no further suspicious activity reported.

"Authorities are continuing to investigate," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

The attacks on ships around the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi movement have prompted several shipping companies to avoid the area altogether, taking much longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal.

This should provide a noticeable boost to global bunker demand for however long the situation lasts.

But on Sunday evening AP Moller-Maersk said it was preparing to allow its vessels to use Suez again after an international taskforce was set up to improve maritime security in the region.