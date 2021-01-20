Ship & Bunker, RAI Partner to Launch Online Bunker Training Course

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker training launched. File Image / Pixabay

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic restricting opportunities for traditional training, Ship & Bunker has partnered with Refinery Automation Institute (RAI) to launch its first online bunker training course.

RAI's 45+ years of experience in blending is the foundation of its highly rated face-to-face bunker blending course, which in turn is the basis of the new Online Bunker Blending Training Course.

"This course will give you and your team a deeper understanding of how to make a variety of fuel oils economically, precisely tailored for a specific application, meeting ISO 8217 and to make real VLSFO, not the VLSFO circulating around the World with very low viscosity, very similar to MGO," says Ara Barsamian, RAI President & CEO.

"It also provides guidance on using best practice and application of US and International standards to improve your ability to source, supply and use the fuels required now and in the medium term."

The training modules consist of a series of video recordings of lectures presented by Barsamian and RAI's modeling and optimization expert Eliseo Curcio.

For more information please visit: shipandbunker.com/training