Bernhard Schulte Takes Delivery of World's Largest Capacity LNG Bunkering Vessel

The 7,500 cbm capacity KAIROS. Image Credit: Nauticor

Bernhard Schulte has taken delivery of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply vessel.

The 7,500 cbm capacity KAIROS is jointly owned by Bernhard Schulte and Babcock International, and is time chartered to Nauticor who say the vessel will be ready for operations before the end of 2018.

“The arrival of the “Kairos” in the Baltic Sea will set a milestone for LNG as a ship fuel. From then on, supply of LNG as a marine fuel in the Baltic Sea is secured on a large-scale basis,” said Mahinde Abeynaike, CEO of Nauticor.

The vessel was built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) in Ulsan, Korea and construction started in 2016.

While the vessel takes the crown as the world's largest and surpasses the capacity of the likes of Shell's 6,500 cbm Cardissa, considerably larger LNG bunkering vessels are planned.

Last year, Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS) Managing Director, Olivier Jouny, confirmed to Ship & Bunker it plans to build an LNG bunkering vessel of around 18,000 cbm.