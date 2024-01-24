BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $635.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since January 2. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $492/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3/mt to $855/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.51/bl to $79.55/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $618.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $5.50/mt to $559.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4/mt to $612.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $11/mt to $606/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.20/bl at $79.75/bl as of 6:59 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.51/mt rise in bunker prices.