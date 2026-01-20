Riviera Marine Incorporates The Bunker Firm Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have been united as of January 20. File Image / Pixabay

Monaco-based marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Riviera Marine has incorporated trading company The Bunker Firm Group.

The two organisations have been combined and will work together under the Riviera Marine name as of January 20, Riviera Marine said on Tuesday.

"Effective immediately, our teams, management, and operations are fully integrated and operating as one organization under the name RIVIERA MARINE SAM," the company said.

"United by shared ethical values, professionalism, and a common long-term vision, this union establishes a stronger, more resilient global leader in bunker trading and supply."

The company now has its headquarters in Monte Carlo as well as offices in Copenhagen, Fredericia, Athens and Dubai.

"The combined group also benefits from significantly increased financial strength through a newly unified consortium of banking partners," the company said.

"This reinforces our stability, risk management, and supply capabilities, while expanding the range of financial and commercial solutions available to our customers."