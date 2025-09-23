BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Four-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are back down to their lowest levels since early May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to their lowest level in more than four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $5.50/mt to $515/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since May 5.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $441/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $764.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.11/bl to $66.57/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5/mt to $480/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3/mt to $456/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1/mt to $481/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1.50mt to $479.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.36/bl from the previous session's close at $66.21/bl as of 3:55 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.71/mt fall in bunker prices.