BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Four-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday September 23, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to their lowest level in more than four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $5.50/mt to $515/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since May 5.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $441/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $764.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.11/bl to $66.57/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5/mt to $480/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3/mt to $456/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $1/mt to $481/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1.50mt to $479.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.36/bl from the previous session's close at $66.21/bl as of 3:55 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.71/mt fall in bunker prices.

