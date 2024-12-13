BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the advance. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3.50/mt to $574.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since December 5.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2.50/mt to $498/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $4/mt to $750.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.11/bl to $73.41/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $9.50/mt to $548.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $504.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $6.50/mt to $542/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $4.50/mt to $548/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $73.65/bl as of 7:57 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.