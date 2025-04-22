BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for First Session in Three as Crude Declines

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 22, 2025

Bunker prices declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in three consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $526/mt on Monday, having reached its highest level since April 7 in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $463/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3/mt to $720/mt.

ICE Brent crude dropped by $1.70/bl to $66.26/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $6.50/mt to $495/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $9/mt to $456.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9/mt to $489.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $3.50/mt to $470.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.37/bl from the previous session's close at $66.63/bl as of 5:24 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.79/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com