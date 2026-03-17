Hefring Marine and Ecomar to Install Monitoring System on Hydrogen Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MV Dirac from Ecomar Propulsion. Image Credit: Hefring Marine

Maritime solutions firm Hefring Marine has partnered with Ecomar Propulsion to install a monitoring system on an electric hydrogen-powered vessel.

Hefring will deploy its Intelligent Marine Assistance System (IMAS) on Ecomar’s MV Dirac, a vessel used to test new propulsion and energy systems, Hefring said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The system will provide real-time data on sea conditions, vessel motion and operations, aimed at improving safety and decision-making.

“We are excited to partner with Ecomar Propulsion on this project,” Karl Birgir Björnsson, CEO of Hefring Marine, said.

"Electric and hydrogen-powered vessels represent the future of maritime operations, and ensuring their crews have access to real-time environmental and motion data is essential for safe and efficient operations."

Ecomar said the collaboration complements its work in electric propulsion and energy management, with the project expected to provide insights for future vessel operations.