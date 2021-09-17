IMO Sub-Committee Agrees Draft Guidelines for Fuel Cells

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The draft guidelines will be sent to the IMO's Maritime Safety Committee for approval at its next meeting. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

A sub-committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has agreed draft guidelines on the use of fuel cell technology on ships.

The UN body's Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers drafted the rules at its meeting last week, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"The draft interim guidelines cover issues including fire systems and gas/vapour detection," the IMO said in the statement.

"The guidelines and are intended to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of electrical and/or thermal energy through the use of fuel cell technology."

The draft guidelines will be sent to the IMO's Maritime Safety Committee for approval at its next meeting in April 2022.