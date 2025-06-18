Proteus Unveils Hydrogen Fuel Cell System for Shipping Ahead of 2026 Rollout

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel cell system is suitable to power harbour crafts, coastal and inland vessels. Image Credit: Proteus

Singapore-based Proteus Energy has unveiled a scalable hydrogen fuel cell system designed for harbour crafts, offshore support, coastal and inland waterway vessels.

The Proteus Maritime Fuel Cell Solution features 75 kW modular fuel cell stacks, which can be combined for higher power needs, the firm said in an email statement on Wednesday.

Developed with Symbio France, a global hydrogen fuel cell provider co-owned by Michelin, Stellantis, and Forvia, the technology is adapted from systems already proven in road transport across Europe.

It offers zero tailpipe emissions, low maintenance, fast refuelling, and minimal noise and vibration, making it well-suited for compact marine environments and hybrid vessel setups.

The fuel cell stacks are built at Symbio's gigafactory in Lyon, ensuring high-volume production with automotive-grade quality.

Proteus is also offering DNV type-approved high-pressure hydrogen storage tanks for use in hydrogen onboard storage.

Type approval for the fuel cell system is expected by the end of 2025, with system deliveries expected to begin in 2026.