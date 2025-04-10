BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops Further

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped again on Wednesday, missing a late surge in crude futures. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices continued to slump at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices reaching a new multi-year low.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $9/mt to $515/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since August 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $10/mt to $451.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $11/mt to $696.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.66/bl to $65.48/bl on Wednesday. But most bunker price indications were received earlier in the day, when Brent futures were trading as low as $58.46/bl.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $14.50/mt to $476/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $9/mt to $441.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $9.50/mt to $472.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $13/mt to $457.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.90/bl from the previous session's close at $64.58/bl as of 6:17 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.78/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.