BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai
Wednesday February 11, 2026
The company is looking for energetic bunker traders to join its team and support its growth. Image Credit: Uni-Fuels
Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for energetic bunker traders to join its team and support its growth, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Play a crucial role in driving our growth as a team player in our trading team
- Manage end-to-end marine fuel transactions with precision
- Identify opportunities in various market conditions
- Lead efforts to optimize margins
- Deliver market insights
- Adapt and stay top of changing market regulations, industry trends, and market dynamics
For more information and to apply for the role, click here