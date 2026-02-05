Longitude Unveils Alt-Fuel Ready Platform Supply Vessel Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New compact platform supply vessel concept focuses on lower costs for owners while leaving room for future fuels such as methanol. Image Credit: Longitude

Design and engineering consultancy Longitude has unveiled a platform supply vessel (PSV) prepared for alternative marine fuels such as methanol.

The new ‘D-Flex’ design is the second in the company’s IMT Isca series and is based on its earlier PSV concepts, the company said in an email statement on Thursday.

It is aimed at offshore markets in Asia, the Middle East and West Africa, with possible use in the North Sea.

The vessel is smaller than many modern PSVs but is designed to remain flexible, with layouts and equipment that can be tailored to owners’ needs. It can also be prepared for alternative fuels such as methanol.

“We believe that the success of a ship and its design hinges simply around one question – does it make money for its owner?” Duncan Grigg, product lead for maritime design at Longitude, said.

“By targeting low CAPEX and OPEX within a package attractive to charterers, the D-Flex design offers shipowners an alternative where larger PSVs are not appropriate.”