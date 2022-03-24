Seatrade Groningen Orders VDL AEC Scrubbers for Two Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal is VDL AEC Maritime's first scrubber sale in the Netherlands. File Image / Pixabay

Netherlands-based shipping company Seatrade Groningen has ordered scrubber retrofits for two of its vessels.

Eindhoven-based VDL AEC Maritime will supply the scrubbers and install them by the end of this year, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The firm has installed a total of 100 scrubbers across various vessel types and sizes so far.

"This deal is very important for us," Joost Wijdeveld of VDL AEC Maritime said in the statement.

"We are very excited with our new client Seatrade Groningen and we are looking forward to a great cooperation.

"For us this is another milestone and thanks to optimization of our supply chain and a sophisticated strategic inventory policy we are able to reduce lead times for Seatrade, despite worldwide material shortages, in order to deliver quickly."