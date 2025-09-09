BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain at their lowest level in four months. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for a third consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $524.50/mt on Monday, remaining at its lowest level since May 8.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3.50/mt to $435/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $754/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rallied by $0.52/bl to $66.02/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $6.50/mt to $486/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3/mt to $473/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $7.50/mt to $484.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1.50/mt to $477/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.47/bl from the previous session's close at $66.49/bl as of 5:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.54/mt rise in bunker prices.