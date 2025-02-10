Trump Administration to Impose 25% Tariffs on US Steel and Aluminium Imports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

President Trump announced the plan to reporters on Air Force One on the way to New Orleans for the NFL Superbowl on Sunday. File Image / Pixabay

The Trump Administration in the US plans to impose 25% tariffs on the country's imports of steel and aluminium.

President Trump announced the plan to reporters on Air Force One on the way to New Orleans for the NFL Superbowl on Sunday, news agency Reuters reported.

The new levies will be on top of existing metals duties.

Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and Vietnam are the largest suppliers of steel to the US, while Canada supplies almost 80% of its aluminium imports.

The first Trump Administration had applied 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% on aluminium, before granting duty-free exemptions to Canada, Mexico and Brazil.