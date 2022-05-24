NYK Develops Sludge-Dispersing VLFO Additive Cutting Fuel Consumption by 1.2%

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has reported a fuel saving of up to 1.2% from using the additive. Image Credit: NYK

Shipping firm NYK has developed a sludge-dispersing VLSFO additive that can cut vessels' fuel consumption by up to 1.2%.

The company, in partnership with NYK subsidiary Nippon Yuka Kogyo, has developed a new additive called 'Yunic 800Eco' improving fuel combustion and sludge dispersion, increasing energy efficiency, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The additive is an evolution of the firm's 'Yunic 800VLS' additive it developed in 2019.

"In three fuel consumption ratio reduction tests conducted with compliant fuel oils in Japan and overseas, we observed fuel consumption was reduced by up to 1.2% compared to when the additive was not used, and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions were also reduced," the company said in the statement.

"We will continue to work to develop additives that are more fuel-efficient and versatile, while maintaining the current sludge dispersion effect, and contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions from ships."