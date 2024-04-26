BUNKER JOBS: ADNOC Seeks Bunker and Agency Officer in Abu Dhabi

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with bunker trading professional certifications and at least six years of experience in a similar role. Image Credit: ADNOC

UAE energy producer ADNOC is seeking to hire a bunker and agency officer in Abu Dhabi.

The company is looking for candidates with bunker trading professional certifications and at least six years of experience in a similar role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Administer bunkering activities, follow up implementation of the terms of the agreements to ensure provision of bunker as per agreed terms.

Remain informed, collect, and file data related to market trends. Advise and assist in taking right bunkering decisions.

Communicate with appointed agencies as per instruction for smooth provision of bunker as per terms. Review and check payments against agreed terms.

Assist in negotiation with agencies and maintain data base of agencies fees and rates. Advise accordingly during the negotiation phase.

Maintain the White- and Blacklist of agencies based on received feedback and prevailing rates. Advise accordingly during the agency selection process.

Coordinate relations with internal and external parties at the appropriate levels including fleet staff and finance as well as bunker suppliers, traders and brokers, agents and port authorities, to ensure smooth flow of interactions.

Contribute to the identification of opportunities for continuous improvement of bunkering and agency systems, processes and practices taking into account 'international best practice', improvement of business processes, cost reduction and productivity improvement.

For more information, click here.