Construction Begins on Second Methanol-Ready Tanker for Essberger

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 13,000 DWT chemical tanker will feature 18 cargo tanks. Image Credit: ROC

China’s Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment (ROC) has begun construction of a second 13,000 DWT duplex stainless steel chemical tanker for Germany’s John T. Essberger.

The newbuild is designed to Ice Class 1A standards and will meet IMO Tier III emissions requirements, ROC said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The vessel will be methanol-ready and wind-assisted propulsion-ready.

Although designed for future methanol propulsion, the ship will initially operate on conventional marine fuels upon delivery.

So far, several vessels ordered with similar methanol notation have yet to be retrofitted for methanol use, reflecting the industry's cautious approach to alternative fuel adoption.

“The vessel has an overall length of 132 meters, a breadth of 21.8 meters, and is designed with 18 independent cargo tanks,” ROC said.