BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $7.50/mt to $577/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since May 15. The G20-HSFO Index lost $16/mt to $467.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $8/mt to $756.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.11/bl to $72.60/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a negative trend. At Singapore prices sank by $16.50/mt to $561.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $11.50/mt to $519.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $12.50/mt to $549/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $7/mt to $518.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.21/bl at $72.81/bl as of 9:30 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.58/mt rise in bunker prices.