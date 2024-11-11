Shipergy Receives ISCC Biofuel Bunker Supply Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Daniel Rose is CEO of Shipergy. Image Credit: Shipergy

Shipergy is the latest marine fuels player to announce it has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) for biofuel bunker supply.

As marine shipping looks to reduce its GHG emissions, and particularly ahead of new regulations such as FuelEU Maritime set to take effect on January 1, 2025, the popularity of biofuel bunkers has been growing.

However, as biofuel is a generic term that includes a number of biomass energy products with varying environmental impact, ISCC ensures any biofuel bunkers being sold meet essential criteria including being sustainable and traceable - key factors given the increasing scrutiny over vessel emissions and compliance.

“Achieving ISCC certification is a testament to Shipergy’s dedication to advancing sustainable practices in the maritime industry,” Daniel Rose, CEO of Shipergy, said in a srtatement released today.

“With FuelEU Maritime on the horizon, we are proud to offer our customers a reliable source of certified sustainable fuels, enabling them to navigate the changing regulatory landscape confidently and responsibly.”