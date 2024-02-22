BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are heading lower. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $5/mt to $660.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since February 14. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $0.50/mt to $509/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $7/mt to $886.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.69/bl to $83.03/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $640.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $578.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $8.50/mt to $624.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $3/mt to $635.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.24/bl from the previous session's close at $83.27/bl as of 9:47 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.