Fratelli Cosulich Charters LNG Bunker Barge to Titan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is due to start operating in Europe from the fourth quarter. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Bunker supplier Fratelli Cosulich has chartered one of its LNG bunker delivery vessels to LNG supplier Titan.

The 8,200 m3 Alice Cosulich was recently delivered to Titan in Asia, and will start operating for them in Europe from the fourth quarter of this year, Fratelli Cosulich said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"As Titan continues to lead the way and establish new benchmarks in the maritime fuel industry, we are proud to be a part of their journey and enthusiastic about this cooperation." Tim Cosulich, CEO of Fratelli Cosulich, said in the statement.

"At Fratelli Cosulich Group, we adopt a long-term outlook and invest in resources that assist the maritime sector in achieving its objectives for lowering emissions.

"Our collaboration with Titan exemplifies our strong belief in forming partnerships to deliver innovative solutions that will effectively reduce our carbon footprint globally in a sustainable manner.

"We look forward the arrival of Alice's s twin in the first quarter of 2024."