Bunker Partner Ready for Russia Far East VLSFO Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vladivostok. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker Partner OU says it will commence supply of IMO2020 grade 0.50%S bunkers at several Russia Far East ports from next week.

The firm will offer straight run VLSFO, sourced from a local Russian refinery, at Vladivostok, Vostochny, Nakhodka, Kozmino (Anchorage), Posyet, Zarubino, and Slavyanka.

Delivery is via a network of eight barges with a maximum capacity of 5,000 cbm.

"We start from next week. The first parcel left the refinery and currently on the way," Bunker Partner said in a statement released to Ship & Bunker.

The bunkers are being sold against ISO 8217:2010 specification with a typical sulfur content of 0.44%, viscosity between 70-180 cst, and density of 915.6 kg/m3.