ONE Deploys Methanol- and Ammonia-Ready Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is suitable for conversion to methanol or ammonia propulsion in the future. Image Credit: ONE

Container shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) has marked the maiden voyage of its methanol- and ammonia-ready container ship.

The vessel, ONE Solidarity, made its first-ever call at Shekou in China, according to a social media post from ONE on Thursday.

The vessel is part of ONE's S-series of dual-fuel-ready container ships designed to support the company's long-term decarbonisation strategy.

According to the company, the newbuild is capable of being converted to operate on methanol or ammonia propulsion as these alternative marine fuels become more widely available.

Following the deployment of sister vessel ONE Singapore and other ships in the series, ONE Solidarity will operate on ONE's Mediterranean Pacific South 2 (MS2) service.

The company said the vessel will enhance capacity on the route while improving service reliability and efficiency across key global trade lanes.