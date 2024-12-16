Metis Joins Forces With Nereus Digital Bunkers on Marine Fuel Digitalisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies plan to integrate their services to help shipping firms optimise their bunkering processes. File Image / Pixabay

Fleet performance management firm Metis and maritime software company Nereus Digital Bunkers have announced a strategic cooperation.

The two companies plan to integrate their services to help shipping firms optimise their bunkering processes, they said in an emailed statement on Monday.

After the integration the Metis platform will be able to provide detailed bunkering information including price indications and fuel quality reports, while the Nereus platform will gain enquiries made during the voyage planning process.

""The synergy between Nereus's expertise in marine fuel management and Metis's comprehensive performance insights marks a new chapter for maritime operational efficiency," Nikolas Gkikas, founder and CEO of Nereus Digital Bunkers, said in the statement.

"This is a collaboration which will drive greater value for the shipping community."