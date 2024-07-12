Titan Carries Out First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering at Cuxhaven

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan owns two LNG bunker barges operating in Northwest Europe, as well as chartering more delivery vessels. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has carried out the first ship-to-ship delivery of LNG as a marine fuel at Cuxhaven.

The firm recently bunkered Van Oord's dredger the Vox Ariane with LNG at Cuxhaven, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The port had previously only seen LNG bunker deliveries by truck.

"LNG infrastructure development is part of a broader trend, with more ports across Germany adopting LNG operations to support shipping's clean fuels transition," the company said in the post.

"Improved LNG bunkering capabilities in Cuxhaven, a Niedersachsen Ports GmbH & Co. KG port, also open up the pathway to maritime decarbonisation via liquified biomethane (LBM) and then renewable e-methane going forwards."