Wärtsilä to Help Develop Ammonia-Fuelled Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal Gas and Heat will develop the cargo handing system and Wärtsilä the propulsion system, while RINA will carry out the compliance assessment. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering firm Wärtsilä has joined forces with Gas and Heat and RINA on a project seeking to develop an ammonia-fuelled bunker delivery vessel.

Under the deal Gas and Heat will develop the cargo handing system and Wärtsilä the propulsion system, while RINA will carry out the compliance assessment, RINA said in a statement on its website this week.

"RINA has long history of cooperation with Wärtsilä and we are very proud to work together once again, strengthening our project," Giuseppe Zagaria, a technical director at RINA, said in the statement.

"Wärtsilä's expertise will upgrade the technological content of our collaboration.

"Green ammonia has great potential to play an important role in the strategies set by IMO and EU, which will need innovative bunkering vessels to support the logistics and supply of green ammonia."