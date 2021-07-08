New President at Scrubber Manufacturer CR Ocean Engineering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Former president Nick Confuorto will continue to advise the firm in his retirement.

Scrubber manufacturer CR Ocean Engineering has appointed a new president.

Former president and chief operating officer Nick Confuorto is retiring but will continue to work as an advisor to the firm, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Dominique Philibert, previously technology director since 2013, took over as president and COO as of July 1.

"Working closely with Confuorto, [Philibert] developed CROE's exhaust gas cleaning designs," the company said in the statement.

"He was directly involved in all aspects of management from marketing and sales to certification, participating in conferences and seminars, issuing proposals, meeting with clients for sales and contract negotiations.

"Philibert currently oversees CROE's research team as it develops designs in response to the environmental challenges facing the commercial shipping industry."