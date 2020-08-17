Testing Company VPS Launches Bunker Quality Analytics Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VPS has fuel quality data from a wide range of ports and suppliers. Image Credit: VPS

Testing company VPS has launched a new fuel quality analytics platform, the company said Monday.

The new service, PortStats, allows users to access VPS quality data on fuels from any supplier and any port where the company has tested products, VPS said in an emailed statement.

"PortStats offers its users insights into the commercial value (energy, water, density diff.) of marine fuels offered in the market," the company said.

"By knowing the calorific value of certain fuels in specific regions or from specific suppliers, users will be able to optimise their decision-making, for example in the areas of bunker sourcing and procurement, trading, selling and distribution."

Users will also be able to access data on off-specification fuels from specific ports, allowing them to lower their risk of experiencing engine problems.