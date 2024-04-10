BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4/mt to $673/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since April 2. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $544/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $5/mt to $899/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.96/bl to $89.42/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices advanced by $2/mt to $652.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $3.50/mt to $615.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1.50/mt to $650.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $9.50/mt to $647/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.02/bl from the previous session's close at $89.44/bl as of 6:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt rise in bunker prices.