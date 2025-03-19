World News
Baseblue to Host Bunker Conference in Cyprus Next Month
The firm's event, with the theme 'Innovating Bunkering for a Sustainable Future', will be held at the GrandResort Limassol hotel in Cyprus on April 24. File Image / Pixabay
Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue will once again host the Conference on East Med in Cyprus next month.
The firm's event, with the theme 'Innovating Bunkering for a Sustainable Future', will be held at the GrandResort Limassol hotel in Cyprus from 10:00 to 14:00 on April 24, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.
The biannual event is being arranged as part of the East Med Marine & Offshore Exhibition 2025.
Speakers will include Bunker Holding's Maria Skipper Scwhwenn, Ioannis Efstratiou representing Cyprus's government and Fuelink's Konstantin Bronetskyi.
"Just right after the announcements on MEPC83 on 7-11 April, attendees will be among the first to hear about the new regulations affecting the shipping industry," the company representative said.
"With over 80 exhibitors from all over the world, the East Med Marine and Offshore Exhibition continues for one more time to provide a first-class opportunity for the marine and offshore sectors' leading players and stakeholders to interact and learn about important industry updates and technological advancements.
"Carrying on the legacy of previous years' events, Fameline Holding Group is proud to announce the 11th East Med Marine & Offshore Exhibition, which will be hosted on the 24th and 25th of April 2025 in Limassol.
"The exhibition is proudly supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, the Limassol Municipality, the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company, and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science, and Technology."
For more information and to register for the event, click here.
Agenda as Follows:
09:30–10:00 | Registration & Welcome Coffee
Part 1
10:00–10:10 | Welcome & Opening Remarks – Maria Skipper Schwenn, Bunker Holding
10:10–10:30 | MEPC Updates & FuelEU Maritime – Ioannis Efstratiou, Republic of Cyprus
Part 2 – Panel Discussion
10:30–11:20 | Moderated by Maria Skipper Schwenn, Bunker Holding
▪ EU ETS & FuelEU Maritime Compliance – Konstantinos Theocharis, ABS
▪ Cruise Sector & Decarbonisation – TBA
▪ Case Study: Optimal Scheduling & Emission Compliance
11:30–12:00 | Coffee Break
Part 3 – Presentations & Fireside Chat
12:00–12:30 | AI in Marine Fuel Management – Konstantin Bronetskyi, Fuelink
12:30–13:00 | Methanol vs LNG vs Biofuels – Panel with industry experts
13:00–13:30 | Alternative Fuel Availability & Market Trends – MeiKei Lai, Argus Media
13:30–13:40 | Closing Remarks – Maria Skipper Schwenn
13:40–15:00 | Lunch