Baseblue to Host Bunker Conference in Cyprus Next Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's event, with the theme 'Innovating Bunkering for a Sustainable Future', will be held at the GrandResort Limassol hotel in Cyprus on April 24. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue will once again host the Conference on East Med in Cyprus next month.

The firm's event, with the theme 'Innovating Bunkering for a Sustainable Future', will be held at the GrandResort Limassol hotel in Cyprus from 10:00 to 14:00 on April 24, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The biannual event is being arranged as part of the East Med Marine & Offshore Exhibition 2025.

Speakers will include Bunker Holding's Maria Skipper Scwhwenn, Ioannis Efstratiou representing Cyprus's government and Fuelink's Konstantin Bronetskyi.

"Just right after the announcements on MEPC83 on 7-11 April, attendees will be among the first to hear about the new regulations affecting the shipping industry," the company representative said.

"With over 80 exhibitors from all over the world, the East Med Marine and Offshore Exhibition continues for one more time to provide a first-class opportunity for the marine and offshore sectors' leading players and stakeholders to interact and learn about important industry updates and technological advancements.

"Carrying on the legacy of previous years' events, Fameline Holding Group is proud to announce the 11th East Med Marine & Offshore Exhibition, which will be hosted on the 24th and 25th of April 2025 in Limassol.

"The exhibition is proudly supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, the Limassol Municipality, the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company, and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science, and Technology."

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

Agenda as Follows:

09:30–10:00 | Registration & Welcome Coffee

Part 1

10:00–10:10 | Welcome & Opening Remarks – Maria Skipper Schwenn, Bunker Holding

10:10–10:30 | MEPC Updates & FuelEU Maritime – Ioannis Efstratiou, Republic of Cyprus

Part 2 – Panel Discussion

10:30–11:20 | Moderated by Maria Skipper Schwenn, Bunker Holding

▪ EU ETS & FuelEU Maritime Compliance – Konstantinos Theocharis, ABS

▪ Cruise Sector & Decarbonisation – TBA

▪ Case Study: Optimal Scheduling & Emission Compliance

11:30–12:00 | Coffee Break

Part 3 – Presentations & Fireside Chat

12:00–12:30 | AI in Marine Fuel Management – Konstantin Bronetskyi, Fuelink

12:30–13:00 | Methanol vs LNG vs Biofuels – Panel with industry experts

13:00–13:30 | Alternative Fuel Availability & Market Trends – MeiKei Lai, Argus Media

13:30–13:40 | Closing Remarks – Maria Skipper Schwenn

13:40–15:00 | Lunch