CMA CGM Orders Eight More Methanol-Fuelled Boxships: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM is the world's third-largest container line by capacity. File Image / Pixabay

French container line CMA CGM has reportedly ordered another eight boxships capable of running on methanol.

The company has ordered the eight 9,200 TEU vessels from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard in China, container news service The Loadstar reported on Thursday.

The order takes the French firm's total orderbook of methanol-fuelled vessels to 32 ships, or 409,600 TEU of capacity. That represents 11.7% of the container line's capacity in its current fleet.

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.