Zero44, Frontier Fuels to Support Biofuel Adoption for FuelEU

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zero44’s Managing Director Friederike Hesse. Image Credit: Zero44

Emission software Zero44 and biofuel producer Frontier Fuels have announced a partnership to simplify biofuel planning for FuelEU Maritime compliance.

With CII and EU ETS already in place, shipping firms must integrate FuelEU Maritime compliance, weighing options like pooling, banking, borrowing or penalties, Zero44 said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The companies see biofuel blends emerging as a popular solution to comply with the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

Despite growing interest, many shipping firms struggle to integrate biofuels due to concerns over availability, engine compatibility, and optimal blending for compliance. Zero44 and Frontier Fuels aim to address these challenges by streamlining biofuel adoption and providing practical compliance guidance.

Zero44's software enhances biofuel integration by offering precise emissions estimates and predictive modeling.

Shipowners, managers, and charterers can assess compliance scenarios using vessel-specific data or projected fuel consumption.

To further support biofuel adoption, Zero44 has introduced an advanced recommendation model, helping shipping companies determine the optimal biofuel mix for regulatory compliance.

"Our software delivers precise recommendations on the exact biofuel volumes required to reduce emissions and avoid FuelEU Maritime penalties," Friederike Hesse, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Zero44, said.