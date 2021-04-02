Practical Ways to Improve Port Operations Detailed in GIA Guide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ports: efficiency guide. File Image / Pixabay

A guide advising how ports can make practical operational adjustments to reduce their carbon footprint has been published by the Global Industry Alliance (GIA).

The guide -- called the Ship-Port Interface Guide -- outlines eight ways to achieve a reduction in the output of greenhouse gas emissions.

The measures include making it easier for ships to get hulls and propellars cleaned while in port and combining simultaneous operations where possible, marine publication Port Strategy reports.

Using data effectively through improved Port Master Data is also suggested as a way to create efficiencies in port operations and consequently reduce shipping emissions.

The publication was developed under the International Maritime Organisation-Norway GreenVoyage 2050 project.

GIA, which includes the Port of Rotterdam and Total Marine Fuels Pte Ltd, is a public-private initiative from the IMO looking at creating efficiencies in the maritime sector.