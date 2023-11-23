Wärtsilä to Carry Out Propulsion Efficiency Retrofits on Ten Hafnia Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company will supply its EnergoFlow and EnergoProFin solutions to ten of Hafnia's Bird-class tankers. Image Credit: Hafnia

Engineering firm Wärtsilä is set to carry out propulsion efficiency retrofits on ten tankers owned by Singapore-based Hafnia.

The company will supply its EnergoFlow and EnergoProFin solutions to ten of Hafnia's Bird-class tankers over a two-year period from 2024, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The retrofits are expected to cut fuel consumption and emissions in all operating conditions.

"Wärtsilä's OPTI Design methodology takes advantage of computational fluid dynamics along with our extensive in-house know-how," Francois Emin, propulsion product manager at Wärtsilä, said in the statement.

"The EnergoProFin propeller cap and EnergoFlow pre-swirl stator work together to deliver meaningful fuel savings and better environmental performance, which are key ambitions for today's leading operators."

Fuel-efficiency technologies are set rapidly to gain in prominence in the shipping industry over the coming years as regulatory requirements to cut emissions, combined with the much higher cost of alternative fuels, make savings in bunker consumption much more profitable.