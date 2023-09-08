BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Seven-Month High

Friday September 8, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost seven months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6.50/mt to $668.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since February 16. The G20-HSFO Index gained $4/mt to $590/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $980.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.68/bl to $89.92/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $10/mt to $655.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $4.50/mt to $613.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8.50/mt to $648/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5/mt to $658/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.14/bl at $90.06/bl as of 9:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.05/mt rise in bunker prices.

