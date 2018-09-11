Safe Bulkers to put Scrubbers on Half of Fleet

Safe Bulkers opts for scrubbers (file image/pixabay)

Dry bulk operator Safe Bulkers is to install exhaust emission abatement units more commonly referred to as scrubbers on 19 of its ships, the company has said.

The move is to make sure its ships comply with the lower Interational Maritime Organisation sulfur cap on bunker which comes into force at the start of 2020.

The units will be installed on five kamsarmax ships, 13 post-panamax vessel and one capesize bulker. The cost per vessel will be about $2 million per vessel, the company said.

Company president Loukas Barmparis expects the pay-back period to be short "based on the price differential between heavy fuel oil and compliant fuels after January 1, 2020".

The shipping company has selected scrubber units from manufacturer Alfa Laval.

"The retrofit of scrubbers is a demanding job involving the selection of reliable and durable equipment from manufacturer with extensive track record, detailed engineering studies and high quality of installation which should lead to reliable operations for years to come," Barmparis said.