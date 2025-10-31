BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are declining again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to their lowest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $2/mt to $491/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since October 22.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $437.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3.50/mt to $777/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.08/bl to $65.00/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $460/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $9/mt to $436.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $0.50/mt to $454/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $442/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.02/bl from the previous session's close at $64.98/bl as of 7:55 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.15/mt fall in bunker prices.