Anglo-Eastern Unveils SAPS Digital Platform to Reduce Bunker Use

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system has saved about 225,000 mt of bunker fuels across Anglo-Eastern’s managed fleet. Image Credit: Anglo-Eastern

Ship management firm Anglo-Eastern Univan Group has launched sustainability and performance services (SAPS), a digital platform designed to help charterers reduce fuel use, lower emissions, and manage compliance.

SAPS uses artificial intelligence and real-time vessel data to optimise voyage performance, improve route planning, and handle regulations such as the EU ETS, FuelEU and CII, Anglo-Eastern said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The system has been used across Anglo-Eastern’s managed fleet.

“From 2023 to 2025, the underlying systems monitored over 800 vessels across nearly 46,000 voyages, with over 4,300 crew members trained for vessels optimisation, and over 739,000 performance reports analysed, achieving a reduction of over 700,000 MT in CO₂ emissions and over 225,000 MT in fuel usage,” the firm said.