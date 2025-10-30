Daphne and Maran Gas Trial Methane Slip Reduction System on LNG Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pilot achieved up to 4 ± 2 g/kWh methane slip reduction on the LNG carrier Maran Gas Chios. Image Credit: Daphne

Daphne Technology and Maran Gas, part of the Angelicoussis Group, have completed a pilot project testing a methane abatement system on the LNG ship Maran Gas Chios.

The SlipPure Plasma-Catalytic Methane Abatement system aims to tackle methane slip - unburned methane released from dual-fuel engines, Daphne said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Because methane is a potent greenhouse gas, limiting this leakage is a key challenge for LNG-fuelled vessels.

The unit was retrofitted onboard to test its performance under real operating conditions.

During the trial, Daphne Technology achieved reductions of up to 4 ± 2 g/kWh of methane slip, showing that plasma-catalytic abatement can work at sea.

“Methane slip reduction is an inherent challenge for engines running on gas," Andreas Spertos, technical director at Maran Gas Maritime, said.

“When combined with the adversities of the marine environment, the challenge becomes exponentially more difficult.”