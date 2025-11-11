Oceanbird Brings Wind Propulsion System to Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Land-based prototype unveiled in August 2025. Image Credit: Oceanbird

Oceanbird, a joint venture between engineering firm Alfa Laval and shipping firm Wallenius Lines, is bringing its wind propulsion to the market to help ships harness wind power and cut bunker use.

The company moved into the sales phase after unveiling its land-based prototype in August 2025, Sweden’s Oceanbird said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Serial production is scheduled to begin in 2026.

The company says its Oceanbird Wing 560 wind propulsion system can be installed on existing or newbuilds, with bunker saving of up to 10% estimated.

"We're entering into the market at an interesting time," Jean-Charles Lecuyer, Global Sales Manager at Oceanbird, said.

“We have competition, but the potential is enormous since we are working with an emerging technology that is moving up the adoption curve.”

Oceanbird is also exploring plans to set up an assembly hub in China by 2027 to expand production and support growing demand.

"It's been quite the journey to get here, but we have a brilliant team that has worked so hard to get us from drawings to reality so quickly," Magnus MackAldener, Interim CEO of Oceanbird, said.