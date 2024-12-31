Evergreen Takes Delivery of Latest Scrubber-Fitted 15,000 TEU Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Evergreen is based in Taiwan. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwanese container line Evergreen Group has taken delivery of its latest large, scrubber-fitted boxship.

Samsung Heavy Industries delivered the 15,372 TEU Ever Most last week, container industry intelligence provider Alphaliner reported in its weekly note to clients.

The ship is the 12th in a series of 20 conventionally fuelled and scrubber-fitted 'Evergreen M-class' vessels.

"Initially ordered without bow windscreens, Evergreen has apparently decided to have the last seven units of the series delivered with such devices, starting with the EVER MACRO," Alphaliner said in the note.

"The EVER MOST however, still comes without a wind deflector on the forecastle."

Scrubber installations on newbuild vessels have been continuing to gather pace in 2024, particularly in the container segment, while remaining rarer in retrofits. The trend is leading to HSFO taking a growing share of global bunker demand.