Class Societies Unite to Streamline Emissions Data Reporting

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They have collaborated to introduce standardized emissions reporting data fields into the IMO Compendium. Image Credit: Smart Maritime Council

Classification societies and maritime organisations have collaborated to develop a standardised list of emission data fields for the IMO.

The IMO has expanded its Compendium on Facilitation and Electronic Business (IMO Compendium) to include standardised emissions reporting data fields, the Smart Maritime Council said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

This follows the conclusion of the 49th meeting of its Facilitation Committee (FAL 49), held from March 10 to 14, at IMO Headquarters in London.

The new 'Fuel Oil Consumption and CII Reporting Dataset' includes more than 140 data fields to enhance regulatory compliance and streamline emissions reporting.

Developed by IMO's Expert Group on Data Harmonization (EGDH), the dataset ensures alignment with regulations such as the IMO Data Collection System (DCS), EU Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV), Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), and FuelEU Maritime.

This initiative was led by classification societies within the Smart Maritime Council—ABS, Bureau Veritas, ClassNK, DNV, and Lloyd's Register—alongside BIMCO, the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) and Energy LEAP.

Their 12-month collaborative effort resulted in a standardised dataset submitted to IMO and adopted following FAL 49.

"To enable the shipping industry to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, we must prioritise the standardisation and harmonisation of our data collection processes for fuel oil consumption and CII reporting, as these are important parts of the verification process," Jeppe Skovbakke Juhl, Chief Naval Architect at BIMCO, said.

The updated IMO Compendium marks a significant step in enhancing emissions reporting and maritime digitalisation.

It can be accessed for free via the IMO website.