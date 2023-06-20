BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Eight-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday June 20, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in almost eight weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $9.50/mt to $611/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since April 25. The G20-HSFO Index gained $5.50/mt to $505.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $10/mt to $798/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.52/bl to $76.09/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $14.50/mt to $616.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $5/mt to $555.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $14/mt to $605/mt, and at Houston they surged by $20/mt to $546.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.42/bl at $76.51/bl as of 9:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.16/mt rise in bunker prices.

