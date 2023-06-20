BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Eight-Week High

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in almost eight weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $9.50/mt to $611/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since April 25. The G20-HSFO Index gained $5.50/mt to $505.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $10/mt to $798/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.52/bl to $76.09/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $14.50/mt to $616.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $5/mt to $555.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $14/mt to $605/mt, and at Houston they surged by $20/mt to $546.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.42/bl at $76.51/bl as of 9:35 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.16/mt rise in bunker prices.